The weather has a Spring look and feel this week

BOZEMAN – A strong westerly flow is paving the way for considerable cloud cover and a few scattered showers along with gusty winds Monday.

High-pressure is building over the western U.S. and slowly lifting up into Montana and this should lock us into a Spring like weather pattern through Thursday.

Forecast highs are in the 60s with a few low 70s possible Tuesday through Thursday. Morning lows will also be well above normal into the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

This ridge will begin to break down later this week and temperatures will fall closer to seasonal averages along with scattered rain and snow showers over the weekend into early next week.