The big bad wolf is trying to blow the house down

BOZEMAN – It's all about the wind! Strong cold front and strong jet stream are working together to produce powerful surface wind and peak wind gusts across most Montana Wednesday afternoon.

NW and NE Montana will remain the favored areas for rain or snow and wind whereas the rest of Montana is dealing with powerful wind gusts.

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WARNING for most SW Montana through midnight Wednesday. Peak wind gusts can occasionally exceed 60 mph with 70+ mph gusts in the Livingston area.

The wind will subside overnight, and Thursday will not be as windy. Temperatures will remain above normal through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.