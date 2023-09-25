Summer like to fall like weather this week

BOZEMAN – A few days of summer like weather but a sharp drop in temperatures with valley rain and mountain snow is coming by the end of the week and this weekend.

High-pressure is parked over Montana for a few days producing a dry and mild pattern. Chilly at night with clear skies but warming nicely during the day.

There is a large Low-pressure system developing over the Gulf of Alaska and just off the Pacific NW coast. A little bit of moisture will break away from this Low and push into western Montana Wednesday afternoon. A few showers and a pinch of high mountain snow is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will begin a cooling trend through next week.

By the end of the week the Low will begin to move through the Pacific NW and into the Northern Rockies. This storm should produce widespread valley rain and higher mountain snow this weekend and produce well below normal temperatures with forecast highs between 45 and 55 degrees.