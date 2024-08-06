Stronger thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A strong SW flow aloft is paving the way for monsoonal moisture to lift into SW Montana Tuesday afternoon. The atmosphere is unstable enough that thunderstorm development is likely as storms are born over our region and as they lift to the NE they should mature and intensify.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “Slight” risk for damaging thunderstorms over most of central, northern, and eastern Montana Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Damaging wind gusts up to or over 70 mph is the greatest threat. Of course, there is always a chance of large hail, frequent, and localized pockets of heavy rain.

On the other hand, SW Montana has a chance for dry thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with lightning and wind and very little rainfall.

Butte to Bozeman Northeastward is the best area for stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Wednesday a cooling trend will begin as a Low-pressure system over Alberta begins to drop SE. This will produce a cooler NW flow aloft that should linger over the entire state through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.