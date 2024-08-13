Stronger thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Scattered thunderstorms developing over SW Montana Tuesday afternoon have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail. There is a “Marginal” risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon across all of SW Montana.

Frequent lightning will also add a threat for possible new wildfires locally, but some storms also have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall.

A weak disturbance is sitting over SW Montana adding to an unstable atmosphere conducive for garden variety thunderstorm activity.

There could be a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon.