Stronger thunderstorms are possible Tuesday into Wednesday

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker will be a stronger cold front passing through Tuesday into Wednesday. This will trigger showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” or low risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon but a few thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall, large hail and strong wind gusts.

As this system rolls eastward Wednesday areas east of the divide will see periods of heavy rain, small hail, and stronger wind gusts especially in the afternoon hours Wednesday.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind this system Wednesday afternoon into Thursday but warming temperatures will return by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.