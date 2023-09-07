Watch Now
Stronger thunderstorms are possible Friday

Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 15:26:49-04

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere is slightly unstable Thursday afternoon with a slight chance for a few hit and miss thunderstorms.

The atmosphere will become very unstable Friday afternoon and there is a better chance for stronger thunderstorms to pass over SW Montana with a few storms reaching severe levels.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for strong to severe thunderstorms over SW Montana Friday afternoon. This means a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail Friday afternoon into Friday early evening. Some storms will produce brief heavy rain and of course frequent lightning.

This unsettled pattern is likely to continue into the weekend, but only isolated late day thunderstorms are possible.

