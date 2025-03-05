Strong winter storm to pass through the central Rockies and southern Montana

BOZEMAN - A new Pacific storm rolling into central California and moving up into Northern Nevada will slide through Idaho and Wyoming tonight through Friday morning.

Southern Montana will also see increasing snow showers and gusty winds creating difficult wintry travel conditions Wednesday night through Friday morning especially for mountain passes along the MT/ID state line.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for southern Beaverhead, central and southern Madison County, and southern and central Gallatin County from 11 pm Wednesday to 11 pm Thursday. Snow accumulations of 3”-5” is possible at pass level with higher snow totals for higher elevations.

nother area under a Winter Weather Advisory is from Bozeman Pass to Livington to Big Timber and over into the Columbus stretch of I-90. Scattered snow is likely, and this will impact travel conditions on I-90 roughly from Bozeman to Billings Wednesday night through Friday morning. 2”-4” of snow along with localized wind gusts to 30 mph is in the forecast.

Winter Storm Warnings are up for higher elevations in the Absaroka-Beartooth region from 11 pm Wednesday to 5 am Friday. Red Lodge and Cooke City are included in the warning area. Snow accumulations between 8”-14” is possible with wind gusts to 30 mph.

By Friday this storm will be drifting off to the east and slow warming and drying trend begins Friday afternoon. By the weekend forecast highs will be around 10 to 15 degrees above normal and lower valleys could reach the 50s again by Sunday into Monday.