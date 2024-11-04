Strong winter storm for Election Day

BOZEMAN – Our first strong blast of winterlike weather will sweep over Montana from West to East Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

This storm has plenty of moisture, cold air, and powerful wind gusts. That combination will produce hazardous travel conditions especially for mountain passes.

There is numerous winter weather highlights up across the state on both sides of the divide.

I-90 over Lookout Pass into northern Idaho is under a WINTER STORM WARNING now through 4 pm Tuesday. 8”-16” of snow is possible over Lookout Pass with wind gusts 30 to 50 mph.

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front now through Tuesday morning. Up to 14” of snow along with peak wind gusts to 80 mph are possible. This includes Marias Pass, Logan Pass, Rogers Pass, East Glacier, Saint Mary, Babb.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Butte/Blackfoot region 5 pm Monday to 11 am Tuesday. 1”-6” of snow is possible along with brief intense periods of snow called snow squalls that can drop visibility down to zero and create extremely hazardous travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Madison, Gallatin, Bridger ranges from 5 pm Monday to 5 am Wednesday. Snow accumulations around 2”-6” is possible with locally heavy snow possible and wind gusts up to 45 mph which will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility travel issues for US 191 and down into Island Park, ID.

A Wind Advisory is up for the Livingston area from 3 pm Monday to 9 am Tuesday. Peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible.

High Wind Warnings are also up for the northern Front Range and in the Lewistown areas Monday night through Tuesday night. Peak gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible along with periods of snow.