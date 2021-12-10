Strong winds, mountain snow and hazardous travel for passes on the MT/ID state line this weekend

BOZEMAN – An active weather pattern will have a big impact on travel conditions this weekend into early next week especially for mountain passes along the MT/ID state line.

Monida Pass to West Yellowstone, Island Park, ID and Yellowstone National Park could see moderate to heavy snow at times Saturday through Monday along with very strong surface wind gusts producing blowing snow and reduced visibility travel hazards.

Lookout Pass on I-90 could see over a foot of snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour this weekend and a similar forecast for Marias Pass in NW Montana.

A strong SW flow aloft will produce very windy conditions for most of Montana this weekend and above normal temperatures. There will be periods of mountain snow and strong winds at ridgetop levels producing higher avalanche danger this weekend.

A better chance for valley rain/snow mix turning to snow will occur with a cold front passing through Tuesday into Wednesday with possible hazardous travel conditions at all levels for your Wednesday morning commutes.

There will be numerous winter weather highlights issued by the National Weather Service for snow, blowing snow, and possible damaging wind gusts this weekend through early next week. Check the KBZK STORMTracker weather mobile app frequently for updates.