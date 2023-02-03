Strong wind gusts and some snow in the weekend forecast

BOZEMAN – High-pressure over Montana Friday producing a mostly dry and mild weather pattern. Temperatures above freezing is helping thaw most snow-covered and icy roads but look for re-freezing at night as temperatures fall below freezing.

A new Pacific storm is hitting the Pacific NW coast Friday afternoon. This weak system will begin to move inland tonight and reach Montana by Sunday producing scattered snow showers at all levels. Plan on possible slow-go travel conditions Sunday night into Monday morning.

The other weather hazard is strong gusty wind. High wind areas along the Rocky Mountain Front, Upper Yellowstone, and central counties could see damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.

The National Weather Service has widespread HIGH WIND WARNINGS Friday night through Saturday night with gusts 60 to 85 mph. The strongest peak gusts should be closer to the front range.

The Livingston area is under a WIND ADVISORY now through Saturday afternoon with peak wind gusts 55 to 70 mph possible.

SW Montana could see some stronger gusts at times as well but there are no highlights out for damaging wind gusts. Look for areas of blowing snow and lower visibility over Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass and up into the Ennis and Norris Hill region.