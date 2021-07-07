Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A disturbance continues to follow the Polar Jet stream and is lifting into northern Idaho and western Montana Wednesday afternoon.

The atmosphere is unstable enough to produce scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening over most of Montana.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for damaging thunderstorms over most of SW Montana Wednesday afternoon. This means there could be a few isolated damaging storms.

There is a “Slight” risk over most of central Montana. This means that there is a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing property damage. Large damaging hail and/or damaging wind gusts are possible.

All thunderstorms will produce numerous lightning strikes and new fire starts are possible. In fact, hold over lightning strikes could produce a fire Thursday into Friday.

Another disturbance with cooler air will arrive on Friday morning. This will bring a welcome but brief cool down to the region. There is a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms with this system on Friday.

