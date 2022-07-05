Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible over SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The current weather pattern continues to produce scattered afternoon thunderstorms across Montana and at times severe thunderstorms both west and east of the divide.

The Storm Prediction Center has the best chance for stronger thunderstorms locally in SW Montana to be in the western and northern most counties. Roughly from Dillon to Butte to Helena to Lewistown could see damaging thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

What makes these storms severe? Damaging hail up to or greater than 1” in diameter and/or peak thunderstorm wind gusts up to or greater than 60 mph. We have seen very heavy rainfall out of some of the stronger storms over the last 3 days. Slower moving thunderstorms could produce flash flooding again Wednesday and Thursday.

Your On-Demand STORMTracker video forecast above will walk you through the latest forecast model and show you where the stronger thunderstorms could develop and when they could impact your area.