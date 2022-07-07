Strong storms expected Thursday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Southwest Montana is once again looking at the potential of strong storms capable of producing wind gusts in excess of 58 mph and 1 inch hail. Our storms are expected to for between 1 PM and 3 PM and continue into the early evening. Highs today will stay in the low and middle 80s with constant wind between 10-20 mph with a west to southwest wind.

BOZEMAN: High: 84; Low: 54. Isolated thunderstorms are likely for the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty wind and small hail. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 80; Low: 50. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are possible for the middle afternoon with 1” hail and gusty wind in excess of 60 mph. Expect sustained winds between 10-20 mph out of the west.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 50. Scattered thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and early evening. A few storms could produce dangerous or damaging wind and small hail.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 80; Low: 42. Look for warm and breezy conditions with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.