Strong Spring Snowstorm Wednesday night through Friday morning

BOZEMAN – A strong Spring snowstorm will impact most of Montana and Wyoming tonight into Thursday and could linger through Friday morning.

First comes a strong cold front dropping sharply southward Wednesday evening and followed up by a slower moving area of Low-pressure.

There is high confidence for moderate to heavy wet snow over all area mountain ranges with heaviest potential snow for the Bridger, Gallatin, Madison, Crazy, Absaroka-Beartooth ranges. Higher peaks could see several feet of heavy wet snow out of this storm system.

Valley and mountain snow is expected tonight into Thursday!

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte-Blackfoot Region from 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday. This includes Butte and Homestake Pass, Anaconda to Deer Lodge, Georgetown Lake, MacDonald Pass. Snow accumulations will be highly varied with 1”-6” possible for lower elevations and higher amounts possible for mountain passes. Also watch for wind gusts up to 50 mph which can produce areas of blowing snow and lower visibility travel hazards.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for SW Montana east of the divide from 6 pm Wednesday to midnight Thursday. This includes: Gallatin Valley, Helena, Townsend, Three Forks, Whitehall, Boulder and Boulder Hill, Twin Bridges, Dillon to Lima. Valley snow could vary from 1”-4” and up to 6” for mountains and passes. Localized wind gusts to 40 mph could also produce areas of blowing snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from 3 pm Wednesday to midnight Thursday. Areas impacted by this storm include: Madison and Gallatin ranges, Bridger range, Crazy Mountains, Absaroka-Beartooth ranges, Tobacco Root range. The Warning also includes Ennis and Norris Hill, Ennis to West Yellowstone, Big Sky to West Yellowstone, and Bozeman Pass.

Snow accumulations in the WARNING area for mountain passes could be in the 8”-12” range including Bozeman Pass. Above pass level up to 2 feet of snow is possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph could produce areas of blowing snow.