Strong cold front will impact Montana Sunday night and Monday

BOZEMAN – A complex weather pattern will play out over the next 5 days. First, a Low-pressure system in Wyoming is spinning some wrap around snow bands up into southern Montana Thursday into Friday. This system will slowly exit to the east by Friday.

Next, is a High-pressure ridge to build in Friday night through Sunday morning. This ridge should produce a warm and dry weather pattern for most of the weekend. The ridge will be forced to retrograde to the west as a strong Canadian cold front drops southward through Alberta Sunday morning.

This cold front will pass through Montana Sunday afternoon along the hi-line and reach southern Montana by Monday morning. This front will produce snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

Snow accumulations are possible at all levels by Monday morning and could impact the Monday morning commute. Snow accumulations should be around 1”-4” for valleys and 2”-5” for mountains and passes but some upslope areas could trap higher accumulations along the Rocky Mountain Front and near Cooke City.

Forecast highs Monday will be cooler compared to Sunday but should be warm enough to melt any snow that sticks to the lower valley floor.

Please check in with me frequently everyday as this time of year rapid changes occur with one day Springlike and the next looks like winter.

