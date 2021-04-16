Strong Canadian cold front to impact Montana Sunday into Monday

BOZEMAN – Active weather pattern to continue through the weekend into early next week.

High-pressure will build over the region will produce a quieter weather pattern for Saturday and warming temperatures are expected across the state.

A strong Canadian cold front will drop through Montana Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. This front will reach the hi-line by Sunday afternoon and could reach SW Montana shortly after midnight Sunday.

This storm will produce strong gusty surface winds Sunday with the strongest gusts with the front. Peak gusts will vary from 30 to 50 mph with the front.

Look for increasing rain and snow as well with this front. Snow accumulations will be impact the valley floor and mountain passes Monday morning. Slushy road conditions will impact your Monday morning commute so plan on slow-go travel conditions.

kbzk

Forecast models are projecting good moisture with this storm and valley moisture with the rain/snow could be around a quarter of an inch or more in SW Montana.