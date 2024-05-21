Widespread tornado damage reported in Iowa

A tornado left a trail of destruction across Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday.

Storm chasers documented the large tornado taking out numerous buildings and large wind turbines.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said most of Iowa had a high chance of seeing severe thunderstorms with the potential for strong tornadoes.

Des Moines public schools ended classes two hours early Tuesday and canceled all evening activities as the warnings of severe weather ramped up.

"It definitely could be a dangerous situation here," said NWS meteorologist Marvin Percha, based in Des Moines.

Images posted on social media showed extensive damage in Greenfield, a town of about 2,000 around 55 miles southwest of Des Moines.

In far southwestern Iowa, video posted to social media showed a tornado just northwest of Red Oak. Further east and north, the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for areas near the towns of Griswold, Corning, Fontanelle and Guthrie Center, among others.

Much of the Midwest has been on high alert for severe weather, which is forecast to continue through the evening.

On Tuesday afternoon risk continued for severe thunderstorms over much of Iowa, as well as in northern Missouri, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center forecasts the storms will have the potential to generate strong winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. In Iowa specifically, conditions were favorable for tornado formation on Tuesday afternoon.

Through the evening, "intense storm development" was expected in a line that could stretch roughly from the border between Nebraska and Kansas to to the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, awoke to weather sirens blaring and widespread power outages early Tuesday morning as torrential rain, high winds and large hail pummeled the area hours before a new round of storms swept into Iowa and threatened more of the Midwest.

More than 10,000 customers were without power in and around Omaha in the early morning, and the deluge of more than 5 inches of rain in less than two hours in some areas saw basements flooded and cars submerged in low-lying areas. That downpour, combined with rain earlier in the nighttime hours, brought the total to 8 inches in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Scripps News Omaha spoke with some residents in the northern part of the city where flooding rose multiple feet inside first-floor apartments.

While officials had not confirmed tornadoes in the area, there were confirmed reports of hurricane-force winds, said National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern.

"We have a 90 mph gust measured at Columbus," Kern said. Columbus is about 87 miles west of Omaha.