Stable atmosphere for most of this week

BOZEMAN – High pressure will dominate the overall weather pattern for a few days producing stable atmospheric conditions.

For most of the region this means a dry weather pattern and good overall travel weather conditions. The exception is for those inversion valleys across Western Montana and throughout the Pacific NW with stable sinking air trapping pollutants and creating worsening air quality. Patchy valley fog could also produce some minor travel difficulties this week.

There are AIR STAGNATION ADVISORIES up across the Western and NW counties of Montana and in parts of Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. This means air quality will worsen over time and those that are sensitive to bad air quality will have to monitor the forecast daily.

The next chance for some snow will by late weekend but for West Yellowstone look for scattered snow showers to begin by Friday and continue into early next week.