Spring snowstorm to impact most of Montana Wednesday night into Thursday

BOZEMAN – A Spring snowstorm will have a big impact on travel conditions especially for area mountain passes like Homestake Pass and Bozeman Pass.

A cold Canadian Low-pressure system will drop down into Montana beginning Wednesday morning and reaching southern Montana by Wednesday evening. A cold front will bring increasing surface wind Wednesday afternoon and much colder air.

A slower moving Low-pressure system will bring increasing snow showers across Montana Thursday and it could linger through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WATCH up from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening and it includes most of Gallatin, Madison, and Park Counties.

Snow accumulations between 6” to 9” or more is possible at pass level with well over a foot of snow for higher peaks east of the divide in SW Montana.

Valley snow accumulations are also likely with 2”-6” possible for Bozeman and Ennis and Big Sky to West Yellowstone. Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge could see several inches of snow out of this storm.