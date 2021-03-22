Menu

Spring snow is likely tonight and Tuesday

Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:27:39-04

BOZEMAN – A broad upper-level trough is sitting over the western half of the country today producing cooler than normal temperatures and scattered areas of snow.

There is enough potential for accumulating snow to impact travel for area mountain passes Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for Madison and Gallatin counties from 6 pm Monday to 6 pm Tuesday.

Snow accumulations around 3” is possible for mountain passes and higher amounts above pass level. Just enough potential snow to produce slow-go travel tonight into Tuesday morning for area mountain passes.

An inch or two is possible for lower valleys tonight into Tuesday morning.

Overall, the weather pattern this week will remain cool and unsettled with periods of mountain snow and valleys could see occasional rain or snow through the end of the week.

