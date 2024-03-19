Spring like today but back to winter this weekend

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm and dry pattern has reached it’s peak Tuesday with a strong High-pressure ridge parked over the region. Temperatures are running 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The Spring Equinox officially begins Tuesday evening at 9:06 pm MDT. Wednesday will be the first full day of Spring.

Temperatures will be Spring like again on Wednesday but not as mild as Monday and Tuesday.

The ridge pattern mentioned above will begin to break down Wednesday evening and a westerly flow aloft will bring in a weak Pacific disturbance Thursday morning producing scattered rain or snow over SW Montana.

Temperatures continue to cool down on Friday and with a strong Canadian cold front dropping in from the North Saturday temperatures will begin to trend cooler than normal this weekend.

There is also a very good chance for widespread snow this weekend with the potential for locally heavy snowfall.