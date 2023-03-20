Spring arrives with more winterlike weather

BOZEMAN – Several Pacific storms are impacting the western half of the country including Montana this week. The best chance for valley and mountain snow is now through Tuesday evening with another disturbance arriving later in the week.

Although Spring officially arrived Monday afternoon and the first full day of Spring is Tuesday it will look and feel more like late winter with a broad trough sitting over the entire region producing cooler than temperatures and periods of snow.

It appears this cooler than normal pattern will continue this week into next week.

The National Weather Service did issue a Winter Weather Advisory for most of SW Montana both west and east of the divide now through Tuesday evening.

Periods of snow and some localized areas of blowing snow will create difficult travel conditions especially over most areas mountain passes.