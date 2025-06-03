Spotty shower chance continue this week

Today's Forecast: Clear and chilly conditions for your Tuesday morning.Temperatures will warm relatively quickly through the late morning before clouds begin to build back into the region.There may be a few spotty showers across the area late in the afternoon through the evening.Winds will remain light out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather A Few Showers Tuesday

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 38. Increasing clouds with light wind out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.There is a slight chance of a passing shower by the evening.

BUTTE: High: 60; Low: 35. Frosty start for a few areas in the morning with a slight chance of passing showers developing during the afternoon.Winds remain light out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 62; Low: 37. Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a slight shower chance during the late afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 58; Low: 29. Sunny early with a few afternoon clouds.Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 5-10 mph.

SHOWERS LIKELY THIS WEEK

Our rain chances will continue this week, but with spotty chances expected.We have a fair amount of moisture lingering in the area leaving the atmosphere slightly unstable.That should help support the potential of pop-up showers across most of southwest Montana this week.As temperatures increase later in the week, our likelihood of afternoon thunderstorms will increase through Friday.