Snowy and colder by Monday evening

Today's Forecast: Several Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued in Southwest Montana.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 PM Monday through 8 AM Wednesday for Gallatin, Madison, Beaverhead, Broadwater, & Jefferson counties. Snow amounts are expected to range from 2”-4” for valleys with locally higher amounts possible and 4”-9” in the mountains.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Butte/Blackfoot region Monday evening through Wednesday morning with 3”-7” likely. Look for clouds to build into the region for the afternoon with highs near freezing for daytime highs. Snow showers will move into the region by the late afternoon and early evening. Accumulations will begin to pick up near midnight as lows fall back to the teens overnight. Expect slick conditions by early Tuesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 15. Skies will become mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a southwest wind between 5-15 mph. Light flurries are possible during the afternoon with heavier bands of snow overnight. Look for 2”-4” by early Tuesday with scattered snow continuing for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 35; Low: 15. Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for the afternoon with light flurries for the late afternoon or early evening. Heavy snow is expected to pick up during the evening leaving 1”-3” by early Tuesday morning leaving slick roads and poor visibility.

DILLON: High: 36; Low: 17 Mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a breezy west to southwest wind between 5-15 mph. Light snow will pick up overnight leaving 1”-2” by early Tuesday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 27; Low: 7. Clouds will crowd the skies this afternoon with a few flurries picking up for the early evening. Most of the models show light snow possible by early morning on Tuesday near 1” or less with an additional 1”-2” possible on Tuesday.