Snowpack numbers slowly dwindle with warm-up on the way

Today's Forecast:Spotty showers and cool which will include mountain snow showers are expected for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the east for most of the day with highs in the low 50s for most of the area. Showers will taper near sunset and will allow lows to fall to the upper 20s and low 30s.

BOZEMAN: High: 53; Low: 29. Mostly cloudy skies and pockets of light rain is likely for the area. Showers will fade toward the evening.

BUTTE: High: 51; Low: 27. Mainly cloudy again for the area with a few spots of rain likely before tapering during the evening.

DILLON: High: 53; Low: 28. Chilly with an isolated chance of a passing shower through the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 49; Low: 22. Cool clouds with a mix of rain and snow possible through the evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

MONTANA SNOW-PACK UPDATE: Snow this past weekend gave a minor boost to snowpack numbers in southwest Montana, but most of the basins in the area are hovering slightly below average to below average. The Jefferson range is at 64% and is the area that is most dire. Flathead, Marias, Milk, and Smith basins are near normal. With warmer temperatures this week, we will likely see these numbers continue to dwindle.

