Snow to impact travel on Tuesday afternoon

Today's Forecast: After a chilly start to the day, you can expect temperatures to climb steadily to the low 50s for most of the area for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the teens and 20s overnight. Look for an increase in clouds for your Tuesday with scattered snow showers moving in for the afternoon and evening with light accumulation expected late in the day.

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 21. Mostly sunny skies for the region to start the day with a few afternoon clouds. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 51; Low: 18. A few afternoon clouds will be in place today with west to southwest winds between 10-20 mph

DILLON: High: 49; Low: 21 Mostly clear for the morning with afternoon clouds.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 39; Low: 12. Chilly sunshine with a quick drop in temperatures this evening under clear skies.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Forecast

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL FORECAST:

Travel concerns will increase on Tuesday as a cold front lumbers through the region. This will bring snow showers in the mountains by Tuesday afternoon. A few scattered rain showers will move into the valleys in the region with a mix of snow and rain during the late afternoon and early evening. Accumulations in the mountains will be between 1”-4” with a trace of snow for valleys. A few showers are possible early on Wednesday, but overall drier conditions for the Treasure State for both Wednesday and Thursday.