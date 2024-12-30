Snow slowly diminishes Monday afternoon

BOZEMAN – The current snowstorm over Montana continues to dig to the SE and weaken. There will be areas of light to moderate snow through the early evening hours mostly east of the divide across SW Montana and thus there continues to be some wintry travel conditions.

Up next, another wave of Pacific moisture on Wednesday and again scattered snow is possible with light accumulations for most lower valleys and a higher probability of much needed snow for mountains and passes New Year’s Day.

This active pattern will continue with another storm or two by the end of the week heading into the upcoming weekend.