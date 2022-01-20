Watch
Snow showers tonight for SW Montana

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 14:52:30-05

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm system is passing through Montana from West to East producing areas of snow and gusty winds.

The greatest travel impacts should be over most mountain passes through Friday morning with several inches of snow and blowing snow. Plan on longer commute times for your Friday morning commutes around SW Montana.

Forecast models show a few inches possible in Bozeman with less than an inch in Butte. Greater potential of more than 3” from Big Sky to West Yellowstone and down into Island Park, ID.

The weekend will be mostly dry with slightly above normal temperatures and improving travel conditions.

