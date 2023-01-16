Snow showers could linger through Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is setting up over the western U.S. with snow impacting California, Nevada, and Utah but some of this storm energy has lifted into Montana.

Widespread areas of snow did impact most of the state Monday morning and continues to linger over most of SW Montana Monday afternoon.

The area of greatest concern tonight into Tuesday morning will be areas west of the divide. More scattered snow showers, with some short bursts of intense snow, will create difficult to hazardous travel conditions through midday Tuesday.

The National Weather Service did issue a new WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for areas west of the divide from 5 pm Monday to 11 am Tuesday. This includes Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge and higher elevations like Georgetown Lake, MacDonald Pass, and Homestake Pass.

Another 1”-3” of snow is possible. This is heavy wet snow that will easily turn to packed snow and very icy road conditions overnight.

Another disturbance will push in from the west Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more widespread snow and difficult travel conditions. Yet another disturbance should arrive by Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will be running cooler this week but remain near normal. Next week temperatures will fall well below normal with highs in the teens.