Snow returns to Southwest Montana Monday night and Tuesday morning

Winter Weather Advisory: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties above 6000 feet starting midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday. Total accumulation is expected to be between 2”-4” at pass level near the Montana-Idaho state line with higher amounts at higher elevations. Valleys in the region may see light accumulation but will mainly see bands of heavy rain by early Tuesday morning.

Today's Forecast: Windy and warmer for the region for your Monday afternoon. Winds will stay out of the south to southeast between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Clouds will build into the region during the afternoon with a spotty shower or two developing in the late afternoon. Snow will pick up in southern Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties near midnight. Mountains are expected to pick up 3”-6” of wet snow with valleys picking up rain or a rain/snow mix by early Tuesday.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 37. Sunny skies to start your Monday with clouds moving in for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph. Spotty showers are expected to develop near sunset with bands of heavy rain are expected before dawn on Tuesday with a mix of rain and snow expected for the morning.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 36. Mostly sunny for the morning with afternoon clouds and gusty winds out of the southeast between 15-30 mph for the afternoon and evening. Spotty rain showers are possible overnight and early Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 59; Low: 35. Clouds will roll in through the early afternoon with windy conditions out of the south between 15-30 mph. Spotty rain and snow is likely before dawn Tuesday with 1”-2” possible.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 55; Low: 26. Turning cloudy for the late afternoon with rain and snow developing overnight. Expect to see a heavy wet snow develop near midnight with 2”-4” possible by Tuesday morning.

Up & Down Forecast This Week: Our week is filled with several ranges of weather. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties above 6000 feet from Monday at midnight through Tuesday at midnight. Heavy wet snow is expected for higher elevations that could range close to 3”-6” at pass level with higher totals in upper ridges in the region. This system will pass to our south leaving highs for most of the region in the 40s on Tuesday with a significant warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday which will push our daytime temperatures back to the 60s and 70s. Friday will bring cooler temperatures and showers to the area for Friday. Saturday will leave highs in the 50s with spotty showers through the day on Friday through Sunday afternoon.