Snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday

BOZEMAN – A cool but dry weather pattern is likely for the Montana State Bobcat playoff football game Friday night at 7 pm. Kick off temperature will be around 30 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light wind.

A stronger Pacific storm will begin to move into Idaho and Montana Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Look for scattered snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning across SW Montana.

The area of greatest concern for heavier snow will be along the MT-ID state line from Monida Pass to Island Park, ID. Forecast models show heavy snow is possible in this region, especially on the Idaho side.

Cooler temperatures will return to the entire region behind this storm system Sunday into Monday, but another warming trend is anticipated to begin by the middle of next week with above to well above normal temperatures by late next week.