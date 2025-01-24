Watch Now
Snow ending Friday night and colder this weekend

BOZEMAN – Scattered snow showers will continue over SW Montana through Friday night with additional light snow accumulations. Enough snow to produce snow-covered and icy roads through Saturday morning with localized areas of blowing possible.

Behind this storm system will be a colder weather pattern this weekend and forecast lows falling below zero by Sunday morning.

Next week High-pressure will be building over the region and should lock us into a mostly dry weather pattern with slowly warming temperatures.

