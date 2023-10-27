Snow ending but the cold to linger into this weekend

BOZEMAN – Snow will be ending over SW Montana Friday night. Snow bands will continue to bring light snow accumulations through Friday afternoon and early evening and continue to produce wintry travel conditions.

As skies clear look for much colder morning lows and possibly a few cold spots could see temperatures fall slightly below zero Saturday and Sunday morning.

A gradual warming trend begins Sunday afternoon and by the middle of next week temperatures could jump up into the mid 40s and come close to the lower 50s by late next week.