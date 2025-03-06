Snow continues into Thursday evening for southern Montana

BOZEMAN – A broad trough of Low-pressure is slowly passing through the central Rockies and clipping the far southern end of Montana Thursday afternoon. Mountain passes will continue to see periods of snow and localized blowing snow into this evening.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up through 11 pm Thursday for southern Beaverhead County, central and southern Madison County, and central and southern Gallatin County. Scattered snow, snow-covered and icy roads with localized areas of blowing snow and lower visibility will continue into this evening.

This storm system will continue to slowly drift out of the region by Friday morning and by Friday afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate with well above normal temperatures returning this weekend.