Snow & blowing snow through Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A strong Pacific storm is hitting the west coast Friday afternoon and weakening as it moves inland. This storm will bring periods of snow and blowing snow across the southern tip of Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from Monida Pass eastward to West Yellowstone and inside Yellowstone National Park. Island Park, ID is also under the same advisory.

Periods of snow with gusts of wind up to 45 mph will produce difficult travel conditions with low visibility, snow covered and icy roads.

This same storm could produce scattered snow from Butte to Bozeman and over all area mountain passes through Saturday morning. Plan on wintry travel conditions.

The weather pattern will be colder behind this storm beginning Sunday.