Snow and wind to impact travel Thursday evening into Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Snow and blowing snow will impact travel conditions across most of Montana through Friday afternoon. There are numerous winter weather advisories up around the region, please plan on difficult travel conditions and continued cold to dangerously cold wind chill values.

After the current storm exits the region, skies will clear and temperatures will fall well below zero by Saturday morning. The weekend will be colder than normal with a gradual warming trend Monday through Tuesday before another round of snow and cold moves back into the state.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from Missoula to Lookout Pass through 11 am Friday. Snow and blowing snow will produce difficult travel conditions.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Island Park, ID into western Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park now through 5 am Friday. Periods of snow along with gusty surface winds will produce blowing snow, low visibility, and wind chill values –20 to –30 below zero.

The National Weather Service issued a new WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for southcentral Montana from Livingston to Billings to Sheridan, WY now through 5 pm Friday. Periods of light to moderate snow are possible but surface wind gusts over 30 mph will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, low visibility, and wind chill values –20 to –30 below zero.

SW Montana will also see periods of snow and blowing snow through Friday afternoon. Between Butte and Bozeman there could be several inches of new snow Thursday evening impacting Friday morning commutes. Snow will likely continue through the late morning hours as well and by Friday afternoon 3”-6” of new snow is possible. Keep in mind that wind will also produce blowing snow and bitter wind chills Friday morning.