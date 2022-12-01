Snow and wind to impact travel conditions Thursday evening

BOZEMAN – A strong Pacific storm is moving into Montana this afternoon with a cold front to bring increasing valley and mountain snow Thursday evening to SW Montana.

This front will produce widespread snow, strong gusty winds with blowing and drifting snow, and difficult to hazardous travel conditions Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING for mountain ranges in Madison, Gallatin, and southern Beaverhead counties along with the Absaroka-Beartooth range and Yellowstone National Park through Friday afternoon.

Snow totals will vary from 1 to 2 feet around West Yellowstone, Cooke City, Island Park, ID and inside Yellowstone National Park with around a foot over Monida Pass and around 5”-10” in the northern ranges. Watch for wind gusts greater than 40 mph producing blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the rest of SW Montana through Friday morning. Valley snow will vary from 2”-8” with heavier snow over all local mountain passes. The cold front will produce gusty winds and blowing snow reducing visibility at times.

