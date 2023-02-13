Snow and cold return to Montana beginning Monday night

BOZEMAN – Another round of severe winter weather is moving across Montana this evening through Tuesday evening.

Plan on difficult to hazardous travel conditions beginning Tuesday morning and lasting possibly through Wednesday morning.

Periods of snow, blowing snow, colder temperatures, and flash freezing of wet roads are all possible with this next weather maker.

A Pacific cold front is moving through this evening followed by a digging trough of Low-pressure Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from 5 pm Monday to 11 pm Tuesday for SW Montana east of the divide mostly over mountains and passes except for Bozeman. The Warning includes the lower elevations in the Bozeman and Belgrade area.

Snow accumulations of 10”-20” is possible for higher elevations with 4”-10” in the lower valleys (see graphic). Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will produce areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the rest of SW Montana and much of western and southern Montana Monday night through Tuesday night.

Snow accumulations of 1”-5” is possible with higher amounts over mountain passes. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with this storm and this will create blowing snow and low visibility.

As the snow ends and skies clear temperatures will drop below normal for the rest of the week.