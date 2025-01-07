Snow and blowing snow in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday

BOZEMAN – Another Pacific cold front will pass through Montana Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This system should produce a quick shot of valley and mountain snow and likely will have an impact on travel conditions Wednesday into Thursday.

The area with the higher probability of accumulating snow will along and east of the divide in the early morning hours Thursday.

One of the side effects of this storm system will be increasing surface wind ahead of the front on Wednesday afternoon. Now that we have widespread powdery valley and mountain snow on the ground, increasing wind gusts could bring areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from Livingston to Billings Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon and across Madison and Gallatin counties from late Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

Localized wind gusts 30 to 55 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for most of SW Montana with increasing wind impacting Livingston as early as Tuesday evening.