Slushy roads and tapering snow for Tuesday

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 33; Low: 7. Light snow showers through the morning with colder conditions late in the afternoon. Overnight snow will stay around 1”-3” by early Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Snow showers will continue for the morning creating slick roads and icy conditions for the morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s through afternoon. Accumulating snow will taper during the morning with a few light flurries likely for the afternoon. Another round of snow will develop overnight Tuesday with an additional 1”-3” by Wednesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 35; Low: 18. Scattered snow showers will taper through the morning with 1”-2” of additional snow possible. Skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon with a west wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 34; Low: 17. A few morning flakes with slushy roads for the morning. Skies will slowly turn partly cloudy by the late afternoon.

DILLON: High: 37; Low: 21 A few morning flakes will give way to partly cloudy skies and a west wind between 5-10 mph.