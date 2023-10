BOZEMAN – A slow warming trend will continue this week and hopefully by the end of the work week temperatures should be near normal.

High-pressure in the Gulf of Alaska is producing a Northerly flow over the weekend, but this ridge should drift slowly eastward and help produce a slow warming trend.

There will be a few very weak disturbances undercutting the ridge and a few valley rain showers and mountain snow showers are possible later in the week.