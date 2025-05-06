Slow warming trend is under way

BOZEMAN – A slow warming trend has started over western Montana with a slight improvement in temperatures Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday afternoon.

Monday’s storm is well downstream and with a High-pressure ridge building over the Pacific NW and slowly drifting eastward a mostly dry weather pattern is in the forecast through the weekend.

There will be a very weak disturbance passing through the ridge Thursday that could produce a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The next best chance for moisture will come by Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Forecast highs are back into the 70s with a few isolated low 80s by Saturday.