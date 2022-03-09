Slow warming trend begins Friday

BOZEMAN – Nice to see a little sunshine on Wednesday afternoon but this is also a sign of much colder temperatures to grip SW Montana by Thursday morning. Forecast lows Thursday morning will end up between the single digits below zero to colder than –20 below zero for cold prone valleys like West Yellowstone.

The National Weather Service continues a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for SW Montana east of the divide through Thursday morning. A light wind of 5 to 15 mph will produce feels like temperatures between –15 to –30 below zero. This means frostbite is possible on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

Friday we will start to transition away from the bitter cold and move toward a milder temperature pattern by the weekend. In fact, by early next most lower valleys could see upper 40s to lower 50s.