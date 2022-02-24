Slow warming trend

BOZEMAN – Temperatures are slowly moderating today but overnight temperatures did fall well below zero for most of SW Montana.

A weak disturbance produced widespread areas of light snow this morning and that is helping to scrub out some of the Arctic air over the state.

Noon temperatures are running around 10 to 20 degrees warmer compared to noon on Wednesday.

The forecast is mostly dry Friday through early next week, and temperatures jumping around 10 degrees warmer Friday, again Saturday, and by early next week upper 40s to mid 50s are possible.

The next weather maker with moisture is likely to arrive by next Thursday.