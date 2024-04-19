Watch Now
Slow warming this weekend with increasing wind

Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 19, 2024
BOZEMAN – A warming trend begins this weekend as the flow aloft turns more westerly and that should help temperatures rise to near normal levels.

As a High-pressure ridge returns to the western U.S. a SW flow aloft should develop by the middle of next week and that will kick temperatures back up to well above normal levels.

There is a weak frontal arriving Sunday that will bring increasing wind and only a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon.

The next cool and wet weather pattern will develop by the end of next week.

