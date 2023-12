BOZEMAN – A westerly flow will develop for the rest of the week, and this will help push temperatures slightly higher than normal. A few weak disturbances will also track along the westerly flow with just a slight chance for mountain snow showers.

A slow-moving deep trough of Low pressure continues to sit over the central U.S. producing a broad area of snow and blowing snow. Blizzard Warnings continue into Wednesday from South Dakota down into Nebraska and a small area of Colorado and Kansas.