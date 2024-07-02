Slow transition into hot and dry conditions

BOZEMAN – A NW flow aloft continues to produce cool and unsettled weather across Montana Tuesday and likely into Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain very chilly in the morning and cool in the afternoon again Wednesday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Right now, the forecast is mostly dry for the 3rd of July fireworks show in Butte Wednesday evening. The weather pattern will be chilly for the fireworks show and likely breezy as well so grab a light jacket for the big show.

The 4th of July parade in Butte should also be on the dry side and cool. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Thursday afternoon.

We will be slowly transitioning into a hot and dry pattern this week with a blocking High-pressure ridge dominating the forecast pattern this weekend into most of next week.

Temperatures will rise back into the 90s next week.

Look for higher fire danger ratings as well with the return of hot and dry weather conditions.