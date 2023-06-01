Watch Now
Slow moving thunderstorms could produce heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening

Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 15:45:26-04

BOZEMAN – Slow moving thunderstorms are once again Thursday afternoon and early evening across most of Montana. The area of greatest concern will be over central Montana counties as the Weather Prediction Center has a slight risk for flash flooding associated with slow moving thunderstorms.

The chance for flash flooding across SW Montana is much lower today compared to Wednesday but there is a chance for brief heavy rain to develop with some of this afternoon’s thunderstorm activity.

A Low-pressure system will move up into Eastern Montana Friday and wrap bands of moderate to heavy rain across SW Montana from East to West. Bozeman has a higher probability of seeing over a half an inch of rain on Friday.

Central Montana could have 1”-2” of rain and with a few slow-moving thunderstorms higher rainfall rates are possible thus there is a FLOOD WATCH out for most of central Montana Thursday through Friday evening.

This will create much cooler than normal temperatures Friday into Saturday with a slow warming trend by early next week.

