Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring isolated flash flooding to SW Montana Thursday evening

Locally heavy rain with a few thunderstorms
BOZEMAN – Isolated slow-moving thunderstorms are possible over SW Montana Thursday late afternoon through early evening.

The National Weather Service has a FLOOD WATCH up for Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, and Granite Counties of SW Montana from 3 pm to 9 pm Thursday.

Excessive rainfall from slow-moving thunderstorms may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas and flood prone locations including burn scars.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is also up for Northern Gallatin County, most of Broadwater County, and in a few areas of Meagher County Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Again, slow-moving thunderstorms could produce flash flooding especially in the Horse Gulch Burn Scar NE of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

This pattern will continue into Friday afternoon and possibly Saturday afternoon.

